M621 and M62 closures: Busy section of Yorkshire motorway to be closed with diversions
It will be shut between 8pm and 6am to allow National Highways to renew road markings and studs. The work will be completed on November 8 depending on the weather.
The section is between junction one of the M621 Beeston Interchange and where it meets the M62 at junction 27 Gildersome Interchange.
The M621 is a 7.7-mile-long loop of motorway that takes traffic into central Leeds between the M1 and M62.
Junction 27 of the M62 marks the starting point of the M621 and connects to the A62 and A650. It handles a high volume of traffic and is home to a large retail park. There’s also a large retail park just off the junction which adds to the number of vehicles on the road here.
Diversions will be clearly marked via the M62, Elland Road, A6110 and the A653.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.