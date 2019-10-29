More than £4m given to refurbish Keighley station

More than £4m has been put towards upgrading Keighley railway station.

Network Rail will carry out the work to refurbish the station building, footbridge and entrance to make it brighter, whilst protecting the heritage of the Grade II listed building.

The canopies over the access ramps will be renovated with improved lighting and a fresh coat of paint.

And both platforms are being resurfaced as part of the upgrade, with work also taking place to improve stepping distances between the platforms and trains.

Network Rail is currently working on designs for the improvements and work is expected to start on site in April 2021. The upgrade is expected to be completed in March 2022.

Mark Bloor, Route Asset Manager for Network Rail, said: “This upgrade at Keighley station will bring many benefits to passengers and all those who use the station. Refurbishing the building and improving the footbridge will make using the station more pleasant.

“The platform improvements will benefit those travelling to and from Keighley station, making it easier to get on and off trains on the route.

“Network Rail is working with train operators to minimise any disruption whilst this work is carried out.”

Pete Myers, Stakeholder Manager for Northern, said: “Northern welcomes this major investment by Network Rail. Keighley is an important station for the region with many commuters and leisure travellers using it every day.

“Alongside Northern’s investment in brand new trains, the refurbished station will help to enhance Keighley’s status as an attractive place to live and work in - and to visit.”

John Grogan, MP for Keighley, said: “Keighley Railway Station now used by over one and a half million passengers a year was first opened in March 1847. It is very fitting that for its 175th birthday it is going to get a major facelift.

“After a long campaign Network Rail are to be congratulated, together with their industry partners, in coming forward with a scheme which will provide a great first impression of the town for rail passengers.”

Graham Mitchell, Keighley Station Adopter and Chairman of Friends of Airedale Line, added: “Keighley Station is not only an important commuter hub, it is the gateway to Bronte Country and the current state of the building is not a good advertisement for the town or the district.

“The 1.7m people who use Keighley Station each year have waited a long time for renovation and refurbishment, so this announcement is certainly to be welcomed.”