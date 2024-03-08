One in three drivers have admitted to middle lane hogging while one in four have been guilty of tailgating on some of the nation’s speediest roads, according to figures found by National Highways in a survey released today (March 8).

The survey findings show lane hogging was among the most likely behaviours to cause motorists and riders to feel frustrated, while tailgating was among the most likely to make them feel anxious, stressed or unsafe.

The campaign is urging drivers to carefully consider their driving habits, as small changes can make all the difference.

Lincolnshire Police spotted this instance of tailgating on a major A-road. (Pic credit: National Highways)

According to the survey, executed by Ipsos UK on behalf of National Highways, nearly a third (32 per cent) of drivers admitted to lane hogging at least occasionally while driving on England’s motorways and major A roads.

When thinking about their most recent journey, around a third (34 per cent) of those responding noticed middle lane hogging and many of them reported that it made them feel frustrated or angry.

In the meantime, nearly seven in 10 adults in England (67 per cent) said close following, or tailgating, is a serious problem on these types of roads.

The survey of 2,500 adults, aged 16-75, also revealed nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of drivers admitted to tailgating at least occasionally.

Police were sent this dashcam footage of a tailgating lorry on the M42 as part of Operation Snap. (Pic credit: National Highways)

Nearly three quarters (73 per cent) of people said that if they personally were to drive too close to the vehicle in front, this would be likely to cause an accident. Around the same percentage (75 per cent) said that if other drivers drive too close to their car, this would be likely to cause an accident.

Lane hogging and tailgating both fall under the offence of ‘careless driving’ with police officers having the power to hand out on-the-spot fines of £100 and three penalty points meaning failing to keep left on the motorway and close following could hit people in the pocket.

The new campaign, which has the slogan ‘little changes, change everything’, will feature on radio and television adverts, podcasts, roadside billboards, posters at motorway service stations, retail parks and petrol stations and social media.

Director of road safety at National Highways, Sheena Hague, said: “Bad habits can make driving on our motorways a challenging experience, as those who lane hog or tailgate frustrate other drivers and make them feel unsafe. Both are dangerous and can cause accidents.

“Our campaign aims to motivate motorists to embrace little changes, which will have an overall positive effect on both them and their fellow road users, reduce congestion and keep traffic flowing.

“The message is simple – always allow plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front, and unless overtaking move into the left-hand lane.”

Roads Minister, Guy Opperman, said: “This Government is on the side of drivers and is listening to their concerns. That’s why this campaign, as part of our Plan for Drivers, aims to tackle middle lane hogging and tailgating, which are not only irritating but dangerous too.”

Lane hogging can be disruptive to the flow of traffic leading to congestion and cause frustration to other road users. It can also lead to other drivers undertaking.

The middle lane should be used for overtaking, letting traffic onto the road, and when traffic conditions do not allow for driving in the left lane.

When traffic conditions allow, people should drive in the left-hand lane and if overtaking should return to the left-hand lane when it is safe to do so.