In her six-monthly report to Parliament on the disastrous high-speed rail route, Heidi Alexander said this would remove the “uncertainty that has affected many people along the former route”.

Safeguarding directions block developers from building on areas that are set to be used for large-scale infrastructure projects, like railways or roads.

More than 550 properties were acquired by HS2 Ltd ahead of the planned construction of the eastern leg to Leeds.

Removing safeguarding means the process of selling them can begin.

Former owners of property within the safeguarding zone, which was acquired by HS2 Ltd will be given the opportunity to buy it back at the current market value.

Ms Alexander said a small portion of land to the south of Leeds station would be retained for improvements.

Leeds station causes more delays than any other in the country due to a lack of capacity and bottle necks as trains try to enter.

Labour mayors (left to right) Andy Burnham, Tracy Brabin, Sadiq Khan, Steve Rotheram and Oliver Coppard gather at Arcadis in Leeds, to make a unified plea to the Prime Minister not to scale back HS2 any further.

The Transport Secretary however is retaining the safeguarding directions on the section of the Manchester leg from Crewe onwards.

She said: “An update on future plans for safeguarding on this section will be provided in due course alongside broader plans for Northern Powerhouse Rail.”

HS2 was originally planned to run between London and Birmingham, then on to Manchester and Leeds, but the project was severely curtailed by the Conservatives in power because of spiralling costs.

In 2021 Boris Johnson scrapped the Leeds leg and in 2023 Rishi Sunak axed the Manchester segment, with mayors describing it as a “betrayal of the North”.

The project’s budget has spiralled and it has been hit by huge delays, with Ms Alexander recently saying there was “no route” to the 2033 target.

In 2013, HS2 was estimated to cost £37.5bn (at 2009 prices) for the entire planned network, however now it appears at least £100bn will be spent on only 135 miles of railway.

Greater Manchester and West Midland mayors Andy Burnham and Richard Parker proposed to replace the Birmingham to Manchester leg with a route supported by private investment.

However, Ms Alexander’s announcement certainly means that the route to Leeds will not be included.

Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The Government has also announced its intention to build Northern Powerhouse Rail, a separate high-speed line which was supposed to link Leeds, Sheffield and Bradford with Manchester and Liverpool.

This was originally supposed to connect with HS2 near Manchester Airport, and would form part of the section in which Ms Alexander is retaining the land.

In her written statement, she also revealed that the project has incurred “significant cost” because public bodies have launched nine legal challenges against it.

The Cabinet minister noted that in “almost all cases”, the courts have found in favour of the high-speed rail scheme.

She acknowledged it is “right there are checks and balances embedded in our legal and planning systems”, but expressed concern these are being used to “frustrate the delivery of consented projects”.

Ms Alexander wrote: “The delivery of HS2 has continued during this period to be the subject of both legal and planning challenges, which have added significant cost, uncertainty and potential for delay.”