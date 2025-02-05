Yorkshire rail line to be closed for two weeks after hole opens up beneath tracks

A railway line in Yorkshire is set to be closed for two weeks after a hole opened up beneath the tracks.

Passengers are being advised there will be changes to services while the ground investigations take place on the track, which is north of Barnsley.

The changes will affect people travelling on trains between Sheffield, Barnsley, Leeds and Wakefield, as Northern will be running a reduced service while the work takes place.

Replacement buses will operate between Barnsley and Wakefield Kirkgate/Westgate.

It comes after a gap was discovered between the tracks and the ballast near Darton in December of last year. The hole was backfilled by Network Rail engineers, but trains have been restricted to a speed of 20mph ever since.

Network Rail says is now needs to carry out more detailed investigations to try and find a long term solution to the issue.

It means the line will be closed from February 15 to March 2 to allow for the work to take place, while will include drilling into the ground.

The hole beneath the track north of Barnsley | Network Rail

Arran Crawford, Network Rail route engineer, said: “We have worked hard to provide short-term measures and keep train services on the move, but we now need to establish the underlying cause of the loss of ballast seen in December.

“Our investigations so far have not identified a clear cause but given Barnsley’s strong coalmining heritage, it is crucial we explore if there have been any changes in the ground beneath the railway line.