The warning has been issued to passengers planning to travel on Northern services in the East Midlands, Yorkshire and Humberside tomorrow (July 19).

Due to the unprecedented high temperatures and weather warnings issued by the government, the train operator is warning customers to stay indoors and keep cool.

Northern’s announcement follows Network Rail’s decision to close the East Coast Main Line (ECML) between 12pm and 8pm tomorrow for all locations between London King’s Cross and York and Leeds due to the extreme weather conditions.

Northern Train. (Pic credit: Northern)

Tony Baxter, regional director for Northern, said: “We don’t issue ‘Do Not Travel’ notices lightly, but given the guidance published by the government and expected disruption caused by extreme temperatures, we feel this is the safest advice for our customers.

“There will be blanket speed reductions in place and a limited timetable in operation throughout the region.”

Northern’s tips for travelling in the heat are:

- Carry a bottle of water with you wherever you go to stay hydrated.

- If waiting at a station, try and find a safe, shady spot.

- If you do have to go into the sun, apply sun cream and wear a hat.

- If you start to feel ill, do not board the train, speak to a member of staff or use the help point at the station.