Parking outside York shopping parades should be free for 30 minutes, says activist

Parking at shopping parades outside York city centre should be free for the first 30 minutes, a Green Party activist has said ahead of a decision on lowering some charges.

Activist and former councillor Denise Craghill said York Council’s Executive should consider the move as part of proposed revisions to parking fees following a backlash against hikes in April.

Ms Craghill said that while the Greens supported higher overall prices to tackle congestion, allowing free half-hour stays could help local communities particularly in deprived areas.

But Labour council leader Coun Claire Douglas said footfall and spending in some local shopping areas had held up since charges increased, adding the Greens’ approach was inconsistent.

Free parking signs at York's Bishopthorpe Road car park displayed on Wednesday, April 16 following the temporary suspension of charges. Picture is from York Liberal Democrats.

It comes as the council’s Executive is set to decide on Tuesday, June 3 whether to lower some of the parking charges that were hiked in April.

Proposals set to go before the Executive would see on-street parking outside York’s inner ring road lowered to £3-an-hour.

Those charges would fall from a rate of £4.85-an-hour for the first two and £5.30-an-hour on Fridays, Saturdays and during events which came into force across the city in April.

On-street charges in Micklegate and Priory Street would also fall to £3-an-hour but staggered increases to the £4.85/£5.30 rate planned, with Sunday morning fees waived pending new policies.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands there are no plans to re-introduce free parking for the first half an hour in Micklegate.

Fees at the Bishopthorpe Road car park would also be reduced to £3-an-hour, in line with Heworth’s East Parade, after rates rose by more than 500 per cent from 80p an hour.

City centre parking rates would remain unchanged as executive members have said the council remains committed to reducing congestion and amid a forecasted budget black hole of up to £10m-a-year.

A council report ahead of Tuesday’s meeting stated the estimated cost of the new rates would be around £115,000.

It added figures showed footfall and retail spending in the city centre was up compared to last year following the hikes.

But traders in Bishopthorpe Road told a council transport meeting last month the hikes had driven customers away and they could lead to job losses.

Green activist Ms Craghill said businesses in those areas and elsewhere such as The Groves relied on passing trade from drivers to support their local offer.

She added that lowering charges to £3-an-hour was welcome but some potential customers could still be detered.

The Green activist said: “Small shops and cafés make a big contribution to the local neighbourhood, providing nearby shopping options and a community focal point.

“A free first 30 minutes would be a very clear focus on supporting local traders whilst still being in keeping with the council’s broader transport policy aims.”

Labour council leader Coun Douglas said her administration aimed to improve bus services and air quality and reduce congestion to free up roads for those who need them.

She added parking income would also be used to deliver the council’s biggest-ever highways maintenance programme, worth £10m.

Coun Douglas said: “We’ve recognised the strength of feeling and feedback from local communities and businesses following the implementation of new parking charges and continue to listen to concerns.

“The data indicates so far that footfall and spend are performing well, but we have committed to undertake data-led reviews at three, six and nine months.

“The Greens approach to this issue is as incoherent and inconsistent outside the council as they were while being part of the administration that ran it.”

Council data showed stays across its car parks fell by 13 per cent year-on-year in the weeks since hikes were introduced while income rose 24 per cent to around £795,000.

Footfall in Parliament Street was up by almost 29 per cent year-on-year in April, with city centre retail sales 3.7 per cent higher.

Footfall figures for Bishopthorpe Road and Micklegate were not available.

But data for January to April showed transactions were up by 2 per cent in the former and down by 11 per cent in the latter.