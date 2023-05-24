Planning permission for upgrades to Whitby Railway Station given green light

Whitby Railway Station is to receive a public information display and 10 new speakers following approval of plans.

North Yorkshire Council has approved a planning application for a customer information display and 10 new speakers at the Grade-II listed Whitby Railway Station.

Located on Langborne Road, Whitby, the station was first built in 1847 for the York and North Midland Railway and was listed in December 1972.

The public information screen is set to be located on platform two of the railway station and will be similar in style to the screen on platform one.

A report prepared by the planning authority states that “the proposal would upgrade existing facilities to be more suitable for modern communication for the benefit of the station’s passengers and customers.

The report added: “The proposal would not permanently alter any of the original fabric of the building, or obscure any features of significant interest concerning the listed building.”

The scheme was supported by Whitby Town Council, whilst one member of the public wrote to the authority recommending “conditions on the clear use of materials for the walls and mitigation of impact from the proposed staircase”.

According to a heritage statement submitted alongside the application, two existing customer information screens are located at the station, with one mounted from the canopy on drop legs and the other mounted to a column between the two platforms.

Both screens sit 2.5m above the finished floor level of the platform “to avoid any obstruction to passengers”.