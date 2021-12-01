Proposed site for new station in Yorkshire town that has been without rail link since 1930 revealed

City of York Council’s executive will be asked to select land to the north off Towthorpe Road as the destination for a new station.

Haxby’s original station on the York to Scarborough line closed in 1930 with numerous attempts made in recent years to reopen one in the town. The building is now a private house.

Councillors at the proposed Haxby Station site

The Department for Transport (DfT) has indicated its support for the project and it is expected it will make a decision within the first half of 2022 on whether to fully fund the station, with civil servants expecting work to be finished by March 2024.

The council was also considering land at Station Road, but that site is considered less attractive, primarily because it does not own it.

The council bought the 6.8 acre plot off Towthorpe Road earlier this year.

When weighing up the two options, council officers considered ownership of the land, Department for Transport deadlines, connectivity, and ease of access.

The land north of Towthorpe Road is larger for facilities such as car parking and is further away from a local primary school.

A council report stated that Station Road “is located closer to the population centre of Haxby and would potentially attract a greater number of passengers via foot and possibly by bus.”

But it is hoped that the council would be able to secure pedestrian and cycling access to the proposed site from Swarthdale, pending discussions with the landowner.

Choosing Towthorpe Road could also double the down-time at the level-crossing at York Road/Haxby Road.

Should the council be successful with the DfT New Station Fund bid, it would need to find the required 25 per cent match funding from other contributions or prudential borrowing.

Council leader Keith Aspden said: “After extensive work by local councillors and council officers on what has been a decades-long ambition for local communities, I’m delighted to see significant progress being made to build a new station in Haxby.

“This, alongside our other major transport projects, such as the dualling of the ring road, will lead to improved connectivity and commuting opportunities across the city.”

Haxby and Wigginton ward councillor Edward Pearson added: “Haxby and Wigginton residents have been waiting patiently for a much needed new railway station for decades.

“The new station would provide direct access to the rail network for thousands of local residents from Haxby, Wigginton, and surrounding communities.