Ribblehead railway attracts thousands of people every year and has been named among the ‘most life changing stations’ in the UK.

Passengers are being asked to decide which railway station has had the biggest positive impact on their lives, by taking part in a vote.

Rail Delivery Group (RDG) is running its annual World Cup of Stations competition and has compiled a shortlist, after receiving 330 entries from all over the country.

There are now 20 competing for the title of ‘most life changing station’ and two - Ashington in Northumberland and Ribblehead in the Yorkshire Dales - are run by Northern.

Ribblehead Station. (Pic credit: Northern)

Passengers have been told they can submit their votes on the RDG website up until 11.59pm on Friday, October 17, 2025.

Chief executive of RDG, said the competition highlights the stories behind the stations which “remind us of their enduring value - connecting towns, people and possibilities”.

Ribblehead station was known as Batty Green when it first opened on the stunning Settle-Carlisle railway line in 1876.

Thousands of people travel by train to the village every year so that they can explore the Yorkshire Dales National Park and view the Ribblehead Viaduct.

The station waiting room, once used for church services, and ticket office were fully restored in 2017 by the Settle and Carlisle Railway Trust, which also created an exhibition about the fascinating history of the railway line.

Northern’s director of stations, Kerry Peters, said: “We’re delighted to see that two of our stations have been named as finalists in this competition.

“Ribblehead has been welcoming visitors and allowing a rural community to access a vital public transport link for almost 150 years, while Ashington is opening up a range of new opportunities to the local community.

“If you have ever used either of these stations, you will know just how important they are, so please cast your vote before the deadline on Friday.”