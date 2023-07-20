The city of York will be preparing for its 10K marathon organised by Run For All and various roads will be closed during the event.

Since the first event in 2009, the race has grown in popularity and it offers runners the unique opportunity to race through the heart of the city, providing beautiful views.

The route will start and finish on Knavesmire Road, near to York Racecourse and will then take in some of the city’s most historic landmarks including the city walls, Clifford’s Tower and the Minster.

Charity Run For All will be collaborating with City of York Council to host the York 10K and an order has been made prohibiting and restricting the use of certain roads and road junctions by vehicles in order to protect the safety of participants and onlookers. Road closures will be enforced from 5pm on Friday, August 4 to 3pm on Sunday, August 6, 2023 and a full list of road closures are provided below.

York's famous Terry's Clock Tower on Bishopthorpe Road. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

List of road closures in York ahead of 10K race

All roads either crossing or having a junction with the listed roads will also be closed at that point all times are approximate and subject to change.

Saturday, August 5

Knavesmire Road will be closed between its junction with Tadcaster Road and Campleshon Road from 12pm on Saturday, August 5 until roughly 3pm on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Sunday, August 6

A1036 Nunnery Lane

- A1036 Price’s Lane to Micklegate/Blossom Street (from 8.30am to 10.30am)

- Bishopthorpe Road to A1036 Price’s Lane (from 8.30am to 10.30am)

Bishopgate Street

- Bishopthorpe Road to Clementhorpe (from 8.30am to 10.30am)

Bishopthorpe Road

- Church Lane to Main Street (from 7.30am to 1pm)

- Scarcroft Road to Bishopgate Street/Nunnery Lane (from 8.30am to 10.30am)

- Campleshon Road to Scarcroft Road (from 8.30am to 12pm)

- Racecourse Car Park Entrance to Campleshon Road (from 7.30am to 1pm)

Blake Street

- St Helen’s Square to Duncombe Place (from 8.30am to 10.45am)

Bridge Street / Low Ousegate

- Skeldergate to Spurrier Gate (from 8.30am to 10.45am)

Butcher Terrace

- Rowntree Park to Bishopthorpe Road (from 8.30am to 12pm)

Campleshon Road

- Knavesmire Road to Trafalgar Street (from 7.30am to 12.30pm)

- Trafalgar Street to Bishopthorpe Road (from 8.30am to 12.30pm)

Castlegate

- Coppergate to Tower Street (from 8.30am to 11am)

Church Street

- Low Petergate to Parliament Street (from 8.30am to 11am)

Clifford Street

- Tower Street to King Street (from 8.30am to 11am)

Coppergate

- Pavement to Castlegate (from 8.30am to 11am)

Coney Street

- The Whole (from 8.30am to 10.45am)

Cumberland Street

- Clifford Street to King’s Staith (from 8.30am to 11am)

Deangate Minster

- Yard to Goodramgate (from 8.30am to 11am)

Duncombe Place

- Blake Street to High Petergate (from 8.30am to 10.45am)

Goodramgate

- Deangate to Church Street (from 8.30am to 11am)

King’s Staith

- King Street to Lower Friargate (from 8.30am to 11am)

Knavesmire Road

- Knavesmire Crescent to Campleshon Road (from 4am to 3pm)

Micklegate

- Nunnery Lane to George Hudson Street (from 8.30am to 10.45am)

Minster Yard

- Duncombe Place to Deangate (from 8.30am to 11am)

Pavement

- Piccadilly to Coppergate (from 8.30am to 11am)

Parliament Street

- Church Street to Pavement (from 8.30am to 11am)

Racecourse Road

- The Whole (from 4am to 1pm)

Spurrier Gate

- Low Ousegate / High Ousegate to Coney Street (from 8.30am to 10.45am)

St Helen’s Square