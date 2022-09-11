Ryedale crash: North Yorkshire Police appeal for information following serious collision on the A170 at Sinnington in Ryedale
Police urge witnesses, including drivers and riders with video cameras, to contact them following a serious crash on the A170 at Sinnington in Ryedale.
Emergency services have been called to deal with a major collision on the A170, which occurred at around 2.15pm on Sunday, September 11.
Local diversions have been put in place while an ambulance, air ambulance and police work at the scene.
Road closures including Sinnington crossroads, the junction with Main Street and Marton Road, and the A170 junction to Wrelton Cliff Road at Wrelton.
Police urge residents and drivers to avoid the area until further notice.
Witnesses to the collision, along with drivers and riders with video cameras are requested to make a report through the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101.
Please quote reference: NYP-11092022-0304 when providing details.