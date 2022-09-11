Emergency services have been called to deal with a major collision on the A170, which occurred at around 2.15pm on Sunday, September 11.

Local diversions have been put in place while an ambulance, air ambulance and police work at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road closures including Sinnington crossroads, the junction with Main Street and Marton Road, and the A170 junction to Wrelton Cliff Road at Wrelton.

Police. (Pic credit: Neil Cross)

Police urge residents and drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

Witnesses to the collision, along with drivers and riders with video cameras are requested to make a report through the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101.