Extensive repairs have been proposed to secure the safety of passengers at Scarborough Railway Station.

Network Rail has said that wide-ranging repairs are required at Scarborough’s historic Grade-II Listed station including replacing the timber lantern roof, renewing the main station and train shed roof, and replacing the roof access system.

The works also aim to improve roof ventilation and the building’s drainage systems.

There have been “several instances where the glazing panels have fallen onto the platforms”, according to Network Rail, which it said posed an “unacceptable risk for the safety of passengers and railway staff”.

Structural assessments have indicated that strengthening repairs are needed to maintain the structural capacity and integrity of the trainshed roof.

Plans submitted to the council state that due to the age of the building, the drainage system also requires repairs.

The structure is “currently secured by a scaffolding system as a temporary measure to protect passengers and staff” and the works would introduce permanent repairs to make the station roof safe and to secure “a sustainable future for this operational railway building”.

Designed by G. T. Andrews, Scarborough Railway Station was constructed as the terminus of the York and North Midland Railway from York and opened to train services in July 1845 while the “elaborate baroque clock tower” was added in 1882.

Network Rail said that the original station building featured a wrought iron and glazed roof 348 feet long by 88 feet wide in two spans which “remains a significant architectural feature of the station”.

The applicant said: “Whilst the station has changed significantly since its construction, through the peak of excursions and leisure use through to the modern era of rail travel, as noted in the Historic England listing, it retains the original roof structure which is a significant surviving feature for a station of this size.”