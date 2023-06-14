Source of Leeds "screeching" noises revealed as residents kept awake overnight

Residents in Leeds were kept awake in the early hours of Tuesday morning by loud “screeching” noises – with many taking to social media to complain.

The noises were reported to have been extremely loud at around 4am.

One resident said: “What is going on?! Helicopters and loud metallic screeching noises.”

More than 50 other people commented about the noise waking them up.

The Leeds Skyline from Holbeck . 13 August 2020. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The source of the noise has now been located in Bramley.

A maintenance train known as a ballast regulator was conducting work on the tracks in the early hours of Tuesday, Network Rail confirmed.

The work – profiling the ballast on the track – was to enhance stability.

The maintenance train covers approximately three miles of work per night so the noise is ever moving according to Network Rail.

Work is very important during periods of hot weather to enhance stability on the track.

A Network Rail spokesperson told the Yorkshire Post: “There was an ‘on track machine’ which is called a ballast regulator in the Bramley area. It profiles the ballast on the track to enhance its stability, which is particularly important during the warmer months to mitigate the risk of track buckles.