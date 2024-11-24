Storm Bert: Police warn drivers to only make essential trips after three vehicles break down
Three vehicles broke down on Saturday night (November 23) after trying to go through deep standing water on the A65 near Settle, police said.
The A65 by the B6478 junction for Wigglesworth remains flooded and is currently impassable to normal vehicles.
Drivers are advised not to try to navigate the water, and instead find alternative routes if their journey is essential.
Police reported localised flooding on roads in the Harrogate district, including the lower Nidderdale area.
It comes after a high number of crashes today due to the snow – by 8am this morning police had already dealt with eight collisions.
Now the snow is melting and running off the hills.
This, along with heavy rain in some areas, has caused some roads to flood quickly.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Conditions could get worse before they get better as temperatures drop overnight, causing hazardous icy driving conditions this evening and into tomorrow morning.
“We’re currently out and about helping people as well as attending our other duties, and we’ll be working hard through the night to keep everyone safe.
"But please help by considering whether you really need to make a journey. If you do, check traffic updates and the weather forecast before heading out, expect the unexpected and do not attempt to drive through floodwater.”
