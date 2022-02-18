On Friday morning, Northern urged customers not to travel across its network due to the severe weather Storm Eunice is expected to bring.

It warned that the forecasted high winds and heavy rainfall will cause last minute delays and cancellations to services.

Meanwhile, Leeds City Station tweeted: "We’re expecting widespread rail disruption and passengers are advised not to travel."

A sign at London's Paddington station shows cancelled trains after Storm Eunice hit the south coast, with attractions closing, travel disruption and a major incident declared in some areas urging people to stay indoors.

Network Rail also urged people in Yorkshire not to travel on Friday, noting that fallen trees and other debris can blow onto the line, with the potential to damage train-powering electric wiring or block the track.

It added that trains would be running a lower speeds due to the Red Weather Warning in parts of the country, and services will be significantly reduced.

Matt Rice, North & East Route Director for Network Rail, said: “Running a railway through extreme weather is always a challenge.

"We have extra workers out on the network at key locations, ready to react quickly to Storm Eunice and repair the railway wherever it’s safe to do so.

"As the weather worsens I’d advise passengers to avoid travelling on Friday and, wherever possible, try to re-plan your journey when conditions improve.”

The following train operators are advising people not to travel on Friday:

Avanti West Coast

C2C

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Grand Central

Great Northern

Greater Anglia

Hull Trains

LNER

London Northwestern Railway

Lumo

Merseyrail

Northern

Southern

Southeastern

Thameslink

TransPennine Express

Transport for Wales