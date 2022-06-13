Talks which could end Arriva Yorkshire bus strike will begin this week

A strike which is preventing Arriva Yorkshire from operating any services in the region could be brought to an end this week as negotiations over pay are set to resume.

By Nathan Hyde
Monday, 13th June 2022, 2:03 pm
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 2:05 pm

The strike began last Monday, when Unite the Union announced workers in depots across the region had walked out to protest against the company’s “pitiful offer of a 4.1 per cent pay increase” during the cost of living crisis.

However, Arriva Yorkshire claims it has already offered the vast majority of workers in Yorkshire a “generous” pay rise of between 7 per cent and 12.5 per cent, which would see most drivers earn over £13 an hour.

No end date for the strike has been set yet, but union officials are due to meet with Arriva Yorkshire representatives on Wednesday.

Arriva Yorkshire bus workers have been on strike for a week

Unite regional officer Phil Bown said: “The decision by Arriva to agree to talks is a small first step in resolving this dispute.

“It is now imperative that when those talks occur Arriva makes an improved offer that meets members’ expectations.”

Arriva Yorkshire said last week it is “disappointing” that Unite will not agree to meet sooner and it urged the union to call off the strike immediately.

In a statement, it added: “As has been explained to Unite, we are ready to talk at any time and want to meet today to go through the details of our unprecedented, generous offer.

“It is disappointing that Unite leadership feel that Wednesday 15 June is the most appropriate time to meet next.

“Unite should act urgently and immediately call off this strike action which is causing so much harm to communities across Yorkshire, including to students sitting exams.

“It is not fair to the customers we serve to face an unjustified second week of strike action. Many of our customers will also have their own cost of living concerns and we have an essential service to provide.”

