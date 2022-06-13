Talks which could end Arriva Yorkshire bus strike will begin this week

The strike began last Monday, when Unite the Union announced workers in depots across the region had walked out to protest against the company’s “pitiful offer of a 4.1 per cent pay increase” during the cost of living crisis.

However, Arriva Yorkshire claims it has already offered the vast majority of workers in Yorkshire a “generous” pay rise of between 7 per cent and 12.5 per cent, which would see most drivers earn over £13 an hour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No end date for the strike has been set yet, but union officials are due to meet with Arriva Yorkshire representatives on Wednesday.

Arriva Yorkshire bus workers have been on strike for a week

Unite regional officer Phil Bown said: “The decision by Arriva to agree to talks is a small first step in resolving this dispute.

“It is now imperative that when those talks occur Arriva makes an improved offer that meets members’ expectations.”

Arriva Yorkshire said last week it is “disappointing” that Unite will not agree to meet sooner and it urged the union to call off the strike immediately.

In a statement, it added: “As has been explained to Unite, we are ready to talk at any time and want to meet today to go through the details of our unprecedented, generous offer.

“It is disappointing that Unite leadership feel that Wednesday 15 June is the most appropriate time to meet next.

“Unite should act urgently and immediately call off this strike action which is causing so much harm to communities across Yorkshire, including to students sitting exams.