Unite the Union said workers in depots across the region will take industrial action from 2am on Monday, June 6, to protest against the company's “pitiful offer of a 4.1 per cent pay increase” during the cost of living crisis.

Arriva Yorkshire said no services will be operating within the Yorkshire region and it is not yet clear how long the strike will last.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bus operating company is urging the union to stop the strike and said claims that it offered a 4.1 per cent pay rise are “incorrect”.

Gavin Peace, Area Operations Director, said: “Arriva offered a substantially improved pay offer which Unite are refusing to ballot their members on.

“This isn’t fair to our employees and communities across Yorkshire who want this issue resolved.

“The strike should be immediately suspended while Unite’s members vote on the fair and generous offer.”

He added: “There is simply no justification for this action which will seriously inconvenience communities across Yorkshire, including students travelling for their GCSE exams.”

Around 96 per cent of Unite the Union members have voted to strike and the union claims many are struggling to make ends meet.

It said newly recruited bus drivers are paid only £9.78 an hour – just 28p above the minimum wage.

Speaking earlier this week, Regional Officer Phil Bown said: “Strike action will inevitably cause significant disruption and delays for the Yorkshire travelling public but this dispute is entirely of Arriva’s own making.

“Our members are already suffering from poverty pay and the company is trying to make the situation even worse.