The Bridlington Explorer returns to the Yorkshire Coast following a successful launch last year - here are the most notable destinations included in the trip.

From exploring the traditional seaside culture to the modern-style art galleries, the Bridlington Explorer returns for its second year.

The bus tour was first introduced last year by the tour guide of Coach Trip, Brendan Sheerin, the Bridlington Explorer has quickly become a popular tourist attraction. It celebrates the classic British seaside experience, whilst also exploring various hidden gems that Bridlington has to offer.

The bus will run from Thursday to Sunday on the hour every week starting from tomorrow (July 13, 2023), which means that daytime riders can make the most of their time at their favourite locations along the route.

Bridlington Harbour. (Pic credit: Paul Atkinson / PA)

Adult tickets cost £6 and child tickets cost £4 with a family ticket available at £14. The bus is funded by the Yorkshire Coast BID, an initiative to support the coast and encourage visitors to explore the seaside towns and villages of the region as well as celebrating local businesses and iconic landscapes.

Bridlington director, Martyn Coltman, said: “We were delighted to see how well the Bridlington Explorer performed last year, connecting visitors to all areas of our wonderful town.

“Hop-on-hop-off services are a great way to encourage tourists to come and visit Bridlington and see it from a different point of view, so we are pleased that we are able to bring it back this summer.”

MD at East Yorkshire Motor Services (EYMS), Ben Gilligan, said: “After the successes from last summer, we wanted to bring back the Bridlington Explorer to continue celebrating our glorious coastline - a location that we take great pride to operate on every single day.”

Bondville Model Village at Sewerby, Bridlington. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

The Bridlington Explorer route along the Yorkshire Coast

Along the route, sightseers will get to hop-off at many destinations across the Yorkshire town.

The most notable stops are:

The Old Town - This is a secluded area away from the seafront, giving you a place to discover all that Bridlington has to offer including traditional pubs, cafes and local, independent businesses.

People walk along an empty beach in Bridlington. (Pic credit: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)

Bridlington Priory - This is where Bridlington’s history resides, illustrating Britain’s laws through the breakdown of the once Augustine monastic houses.

Sewerby Hall and Gardens - A place to admire the incredible sights of Bridlington, whilst visiting penguins and letting the children run around in the play areas.

Bondville Model Village - With Bridlington’s wide range of entertainment, this is a chance for you to observe the full extend of the town on a smaller scale.