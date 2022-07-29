These are the petrol stations around Leeds and Wakefield selling ‘fair price’ fuel

Most of these petrol stations selling fuel at a fair price are independent sites rather than major fuel retailers according to a new RAC Fuel Watch analysis of Experian Catalist price data.

The RAC estimates that retailers should be charging nearer to 174p for a litre of unleaded to reflect wholesale prices over the last few weeks, which is well down on the current average of 188p.

However, its analysis of data reveals that only 157 petrol stations are selling a litre at between 170.9p and 179.9p - out of these, 125 are independently owned petrol stations while 28 are major supermarket chains and four are owned by oil companies.

Fuel pumps at a petrol station. (Pic credit: Hollie Adams / Getty Images)

The leftover, some 4,436 (or 96 per cent) of all the sites sampled, are selling unleaded at 180p or more a litre, way more than what the RAC believes is reasonable based on the wholesale price.

Currently, the average price of a litre of petrol and diesel at the big four supermarkets is only around a penny lower than the UK average when it has previously been around 4p.

The RAC urges all retailers - particularly the larger supermarkets that sell the most fuel - to cut fuel prices now to reflect the decreasing wholesale cost of both petrol and diesel for six straight weeks now, as a result of the lower oil price.

Petrol stations in Leeds and Wakefield selling fuel at ‘fair price’

These are the few petrol stations in Leeds and Wakefield postcodes according to Confused.com and Localprices.co.uk.

ASDA - Middleton Park, Leeds

Petrol price: 172.7p

Address: Holme Well Road, Middleton, Leeds, LS10 4TQ.

ASDA - Morley North, Leeds

Petrol price: 171.7p

Address: Howley Park Road, Morley, Leeds, LS27 0BP.

ASDA - Killingbeck and Seacroft, Leeds

Petrol price: 172.7p

Address: 2 Killingbeck Drive, Leeds, LS14 6UF.

Shell - Hunslet and Riverside, Leeds

Petrol price: 174.9p

Address: Low Road, Hunslet, Leeds, LS10 1QH.

ASDA - Dewsbury Automat

Petrol price: 173.7p

Address: Mill Street, Dewsbury, WF12 9AE

Shell - Savile Town Service Station, Dewsbury

Petrol price: 173.9p

Address: Savile Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9PJ.

BP - Dewsbury Service Station

Petrol price: 173.9p

Address: Savile Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9LR.

Shell - Ravensthorpe Service Station, Dewsbury

Petrol price: 173.9p

Address: Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3JE.

Shell - MFG Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury

Petrol price: 173.9p

Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3LR.

Shell - Grange Service Station, Wakefield

Petrol price: 173.9p

Address: Denby Dale Road, Durkar, Wakefield, WF4 3BB.

Shell - Redbeck Service Station, Wakefield

Petrol price: 173.9p

Address: Doncaster Road, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1RR.

Shell - Walkley Lane Service Station, Heckmondwike

Petrol price: 173.9p

Address: Walkley Lane, Heckmondwike, WF16 0LU.

ASDA - Wakefield Automat

Petrol price: 173.9p

Address: Asdale Road, Milnthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 7EQ.

Shell - Three Nuns Service Station, Mirfield

Petrol price: 174.9p

Address: Leeds Road, Mirfield, WF14 0BY

RAC fuel spokesperson, Simon Williams, said: “In this most expensive of summers, drivers need all the help they can get to keep their spending down so we applaud those retailers who are doing the right thing for their customers and charging a fair price for petrol and diesel, more in line with the lower wholesale costs.

“Weekly wholesale petrol prices - that’s the price retailers pay to buy the fuel - have fallen by a massive 17p a litre, from a weekly average of around 152p at the start of June to just 135p this week. Yet average pump prices have reduced by a paltry 4p. It’s time for every retailer to do the right thing and cut their prices to more reasonable levels.

“Our analysis of this new data shows something else that is very telling. It appears to be the case that it’s no longer the big four supermarkets that lead on price, but instead smaller independent sites that are prepared to buck the national forecourt trend. Certainly, the days of fuel ‘price wars’ - where the supermarkets simultaneously cut their prices and made a big deal of doing so - appear to be well and truly over. Instead, supermarkets seem to prefer to battle over grocery prices which, while helpful, is ignoring the huge sums households are having to fork out for fuel to keep their cars running.

“Last month, the cost of filling a typical 55-litre family-sized car with petrol rose by a record £9.12, with diesel just behind at £8.59. For a car that does 40 miles to the gallon, that means it costs a driver around 22p for every mile they drive - up from around 16p at the start of the year. Drivers are desperate for some relief at the pumps yet, with a few notable exceptions, few retailers seem to be willing to price their fuel fairly.