Top tips to cut your fuel consumption from Yorkshire motoring TikTok star

With petrol and diesel costing record rates despite the cut in fuel duty announced by Rishi Sunak in his Spring Statement, drivers are not reaping the rewards.

“This is just ridiculous the price to heat our homes has gone up and now the price of cars has gone up, it’s not going to change anytime soon,” said Abigayle Andre, of Bradford, to her 56.5k followers on TikTok.

Car consumer expert Abigayle, 29, who turned to TikTok in the second lockdown to start helping people with purchasing and running a car, added that the prices for certain car models are rising too.

Abigayle Andre, of Bradford, gives her top tips to save on fuel

But she offered some hope to her followers, sharing some top tips for reducing fuel consumption.

How to save money on rising fuel consumption

1. Declutter your car: More weight in the car means more fuel consumption. “Anything you don’t need, get rid of it," said Abigayle.

2. Keep your tyres pumped up: For every 10 per cent your tyres are underinflated, you're using 3 per cent more fuel. Keep them at manufacturer recommend pressure.

3. Don't fill up a full tank - fuel is heavy... so while it seems a good idea to fill up... the weight of the fuel means more consumption. 70 litres of diesel weighs about 57 kilos, that’s a lot of weight.

4. Don’t brake hard. “Brake gently," she added. "Every time you brake, you’re actually wasting fuel but obviously still use your brake."

5. Slow down: “A heavy foot means you’re going to be consuming fuel faster,” she added. Planning your journey and leaving plenty of time means you can go slower.

“We’re all in this together,” added Abigayle to the video which has more than 360,000 views, catapulting Abigayle to motor stardom along with her other videos.

Meanwhile, RAC said the cut by Rishi Sunak may be the biggest fuel duty cut 'ever'.

"It’s important to remember that tax revenue from fuel is still higher than it was a year ago.