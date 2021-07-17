Train operator Northern issues 'do not travel' today warning for some South Yorkshire routes

Train operator Northern is asking customers in South Yorkshire to plan their travel carefully this weekend and, on a small number of routes, is asking people not to travel today.

Yesterday (July 16) the train operator announced a number of cancellation on routes in and out of Sheffield after many conductors and drivers were either diagnosed with COVID-19 or asked to self-isolate following Track and Trace notifications.

The situation has worsened this evening as bus operators, who would normally provide replacement transport, are facing similar problems.

As a result, there will be no service at all between Sheffield and Leeds via Moorthorpe and between Sheffield and York via Moorthorpe. All services between Sheffield and Lincoln, via Worksop, Retford and Gainsborough are cancelled, with no rail replacement transport until at least 10am.

Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern, said: “We were already expecting this weekend to be difficult because of the impact of coronavirus, but the number of staff affected in South Yorkshire has risen significantly and, with bus companies also impacted, we’ve had to take the difficult decision to cancel all services on some routes in South Yorkshire on Saturday.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly and, in doing so, we’ve had to balance the demand for services with our realistic ability to provide a reliable and punctual service for our customers.

“At the moment, we are still planning for Sunday and hope to run more services, albeit with a risk of short notice cancellations, but our message for Saturday on the affected routes is ‘do not travel’.”