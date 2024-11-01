TransPennine Express has 'no plans' to introduce half-hourly trains between Scarborough and York
David Skaith, North Yorkshire’s elected mayor, recently has said he is determined to get an increase in the frequency of trains on the route, which currently has one train an hour run by TPE.
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), a TPE spokesperson said: “There are currently no plans to change the frequency of services between York and Scarborough.
“However, our next timetable change in December will see a return to our more historic timetable across the TransPennine Express network.”
The Department for Transport has also been contacted for a comment as it would also likely be involved in decisions involving rolling stock, resources, funding and approval.
North Yorkshire Council officers discussed introducing a half-hourly service last year with the operator.
Speaking to the LDRS in September, Mayor Skaith said: “If we want to be moving people over to the coast and obviously people coming away from the coast into the rural areas and into more urban areas, then having that transport connectivity is key.”
He said industry leaders wanted to stay in the region and were eager to see improved transport links which would aid commuters and businesses.
The Member of Parliament for Scarborough and Whitby, Alison Hume, has also backed calls for a half-hourly service which she said was needed “back in play”.
The spokesperson for TransPennine Express added: “We have seen great achievements across TPE in the past 12 months in particular, with cancellations reduced by 70 per cent and, thanks to our customers old and new having confidence to travel with us, we have become the second fastest growing train company in the UK.”