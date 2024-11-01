Hopes that the frequency of trains between Scarborough and York could be doubled have been dealt a blow after TransPennine Express said it currently has “no plans” to introduce a half-hourly service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Skaith, North Yorkshire’s elected mayor, recently has said he is determined to get an increase in the frequency of trains on the route, which currently has one train an hour run by TPE.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), a TPE spokesperson said: “There are currently no plans to change the frequency of services between York and Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, our next timetable change in December will see a return to our more historic timetable across the TransPennine Express network.”

TransPennine Express at Scarborough Railway Station

The Department for Transport has also been contacted for a comment as it would also likely be involved in decisions involving rolling stock, resources, funding and approval.

North Yorkshire Council officers discussed introducing a half-hourly service last year with the operator.

Speaking to the LDRS in September, Mayor Skaith said: “If we want to be moving people over to the coast and obviously people coming away from the coast into the rural areas and into more urban areas, then having that transport connectivity is key.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said industry leaders wanted to stay in the region and were eager to see improved transport links which would aid commuters and businesses.

The Member of Parliament for Scarborough and Whitby, Alison Hume, has also backed calls for a half-hourly service which she said was needed “back in play”.