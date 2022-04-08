TransPennine Express trains won't be running on Sunday due to strike action. (Pic credit: TransPennine Express)

TPE customers are urged to seek alternative transport on Sunday, April 10, following the RMT strike which has caused widespread disruption to services.

There will be no TPE trains running on the West Coast Mainline on Sunday between Manchester/Liverpool, Preston into Scotland and anyone that needs to make an essential journey on this line is advised to find other methods of transport or to travel on Saturday or Monday instead.

A very limited service will be available on TPE’s North and South routes and rail customers are strongly advised not to travel unless it is absolutely necessary. To those who need to take the train, they should plan their journey very carefully, check their trains before they travel either via the TPE website or National Rail Enquiries and allow extra time, as any trains that are running will be very busy due to the disruption.

More information can be found on the TPE website, including services the rail operator is intending to run on Sunday.

Due to the strike action, bikes will not be allowed on-board TPE services on Sunday. Customers who are making essential journeys on the route between Hull/York, Leeds and Manchester are reminded that all services will terminate/start at Manchester Victoria due to engineering work.

Network Rail are carrying out engineering work between Carlisle and Edinburgh/Glasgow on Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10, with a replacement bus service operating between Carlisle, Lockerbie Edinburgh and Glasgow.

On Saturday, some TPE services between the North West and Scotland will start or terminate at Oxenholme, and customers are urged to plan ahead.

These lines are:

1205 Glasgow Central to Liverpool Lime Street

1210 Manchester Airport to Edinburgh

Customer experience director for TPE, Kathryn O’Brien, said: “Due to ongoing RMT strike action as well as engineering work, we will be unable to run any trains on the West Coast Mainline on Sunday, April 10 and are urging customers to seek alternative transport or travel either side of this date.

“Elsewhere on our network, we will only be able to run a small number of trains on both our North and South routes, we are recommending customers travel only if their journey is absolutely necessary.”

TPE has arranged ticket acceptance with several other train companies to support those making essential journeys on Sunday.