TransPennine Upgrade: Engineering work to affect rail journeys through Yorkshire this weekend
A series of upgrades are being carried out at Colton Junction on March 22 and 23, with services affected including those between Leeds and York and Doncaster and York.
Engineers will be upgrading the overhead line equipment between Leeds and York so electric trains can run through the area in the future, as part of the TransPennine Route Upgrade (TRU)
Network Rail teams will also be carrying out drainage work near York, in a bid to make journeys more reliable for years to come.
Passengers are being advised to check before they travel this weekend as some journeys may take longer than usual, while rail replacement buses will be in operation on some routes.
Adam Sellers, Senior Sponsor for TRU, said: “This work is vital in our delivery of faster, greener services that run on a cleaner, more reliable railway with greater capacity.
“I’d urge anyone travelling by train this weekend to plan their journey ahead of time and we thank customers for their patience as we approach a crucial stage of upgrades in the area.”
