TPE will offer only a “very limited service” on a number of routes on Sunday with a significant reduction in available services as the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union takes strike action.

The strike action coincides with the Leeds United vs Manchester United match set to take place at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

TPE warned football fans to seek alternative transport where possible.

A strike is affecting TransPennine Express services today

“We’re advising customers not to travel on the majority of routes and to plan carefully if journeys are necessary,” it stated.

Tickets marked “AP TPE ONLY” or “TPE ONLY” will be accepted on non-TPE trains for the duration of the strike.

However, Northern warned that the TPE strike would likely see busier trains across the network.

"Trains between Manchester and Leeds will be especially busy due to football. You may wish to alter your plans," it tweeted.

The RMT has also announced further planned strike action by its TPE conductors on February 27 and March 6.

The Yorkshire TPE services that will be most impacted on Sunday include:

Manchester – York and Hull, via Leeds and Huddersfield

York – Scarborough

Manchester – Doncaster