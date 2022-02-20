Yorkshire can expect strong winds from noon on Sunday (February 20) to 3pm on Monday, The Met Office warned, with gusts of up to 70mph expected.
Meanwhile, another yellow warning has been issued for rain in North, West, and South Yorkshire - lasting until 6pm on Saturday.
It warned of potential travel disruption, flooding, power outages, damage to buildings, injuries, and dangerous life caused by the treacherous weather.
“An area of heavy rain will affect parts of northwest England on Sunday and become slow-moving for a time with some very heavy rain, especially over high ground,” The Met Office stated.
“The duration and intensity of the rainfall could bring widespread totals of 20 to 40 mm, but some exposed sites may see 60 to 80 mm on Sunday - however - this will fall on to already-saturated ground.
“The rain should clear south by Sunday evening.”