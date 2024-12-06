Van driver seriously injured in crash involving lorry and tractor

A van driver in his 50s has been left with serious injuries following a crash which also involved a HGV and a tractor.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for dashcam footage and witnesses following the crash on the A19 between Easingwold and Thirk at around 10.30am on December 5.

The three vehicles - a white Peugeot van, a black HGV and a green tractor - were all travelling towards Thirsk when the crash happened.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, is in hospital with serious injuries, police said. The occupants of the other vehicles were not injured.

The road was closed for around six hours as the van driver was treated and for police to carry out investigations.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for dashcam footage and information, including a key witness who stopped at the scene and said she may have captured the incident on dashcam. However she had left before we arrived at the scene.

“We are appealing for the key witness to come forward with their dashcam footage along with anyone else who saw the collision, saw the vehicles in the moments before, or has any dashcam footage.”

