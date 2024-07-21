A Barnsley road is closed due to a road traffic collision and members of the public are advised to find alternative routes.

Wakefield Road in Barnsley is closed between the junctions with Warren Lane and Shaw Lane.

This is due to a road traffic collision and the closure is expected to remain in place into the evening to allow emergency services to work at the scene.