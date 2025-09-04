Wakefield Council plans to bring back two hours’ free parking for residents across the district.

The local authority said charges would be scrapped at all of its off-street car parks in Wakefield city centre, Castleford, Pontefract, Ossett, Normanton and South Elmsall in a bid to boost local businesses.

The scheme could be in place in time for the Christmas shopping period if senior councillors agree to the proposals at a meeting later this month.

Matthew Morley, the council’s cabinet member for planning and highways, said: “I’m really pleased that we’re bringing back the two-hour free parking offer as soon as possible.

Bridge Street car park, Castleford

“We’ve listened to local businesses and our residents who’ve been telling us how much they value support like this, making it easier to spend time in our city and towns.

“Residents and businesses can continue to count on us.

“Every penny we can save from being more efficient or doing things differently will get pumped back into the district whenever we can.”

The proposals include continuing to charge people using country parks at Newmillerdam, Anglers and Pugneys.

Parking charges were reintroduced at most of the council’s car parks in April 2023.

Previously, two hours’ free parking had been in place at off-street car parks since the start of the covid pandemic in April 2020.

At the time, the council said fees would have to be brought back to tackle a £24m budget shortfall as free parking provision was costing £1.8m a year in revenue.

Commenting on the latest announcement, council leader Denise Jeffery said: “We know residents want to see our city and town centres thriving, and we want more people to spend more of their money with our amazing local businesses.

“On top of the free parking, we’re providing over £1m of funding to help businesses improve their shops and increase security, and have recently ensured that pavement café licences remain free.

“As well as boosting footfall by continuing to bring great events to the high street, including at our local markets. All helping more people to experience everything the wonderful businesses in our district have to offer.”

In July this year, the council also announced it had dropped plans to introduce Sunday parking charges.

Coun Morley said at the time: “It’s not what our towns and city centre needs.”

The plan is expected to get the formal green light at the council’s cabinet meeting on September 16.