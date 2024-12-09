A new roundabout with a difference has finally opened in Yorkshire.

The new West Bar roundabout in Sheffield city centre is ‘Dutch’ - meaning cyclists take priority over other vehicles.

Situated in front of the Emergency Services Museum in the city centre, it is hoped the new roundabout will make it easier for people to get around the city on their bikes.

The roundabout has been created as part of Sheffield City Council’s wider plans to improve the sustainable links between the city centre and the Kelham and Neepsend areas of Sheffield.

The area has also been newly landscaped, with new plants being put in place as part of the award-winning ‘Grey to Green’ project, which aims to improve the environment and mitigate flood risks.

The roundabout, which was created by John Sisk and Son, has extra zebra crossings at each arm of the roundabout giving pedestrians priority over vehicles.

There is also a one-way segregated cycle track, moving clockwise around the roundabout, providing dedicated space for those on bikes with vehicles required to give-way at all arms of the roundabout.

South Yorkshire’s Active Travel Commissioner, Ed Clancy OBE, said: “New walking, wheeling and cycling projects are happening right across South Yorkshire - creating better places and more opportunities for us all to move more and move differently.

“The West Bar scheme demonstrates Sheffield Council's ambition and commitment to being at the forefront of design that gives people more freedom and choice about getting around.”

Coun Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “For too long people wanting to cross West Bar roundabout to get around the city have had to wait for a gap in the traffic to do so in a safe manner.

“The changes we are delivering will make it easier for those on foot or on their bike in two fantastic new ways.

“Sheffield is changing, and the way people get around is also transforming, we’re making it easier and greener for you to enjoy everything the city has to offer.

“The introduction of the new West Bar roundabout will continue that, linking in perfectly with award-winning Grey to Green offering along with our other regeneration projects at Castlegate, Attercliffe, West Bar and Heart of the City among many others.”

The roundabout seems to have had a successful launch, as cyclists, pedestrians and motorists navigated the morning rush with no incident. | Dean Atkins

Regional Director at Sisk Robin Metcalf added: “Sisk is proud to have delivered this landmark roundabout and of the work we’ve completed as part of the West Bar project.

“We’ve worked closely with residents and businesses throughout the project and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience during construction.”

The West Bar project is one of multiple major redevelopment schemes taking place in or near Sheffield city centre. The city centre’s Heat of the City scheme is seeing £470m of development across seven hectares of land, providing new retail and leisure space.