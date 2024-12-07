The first flight has landed at Doncaster Airport since its closure two years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aerospace company 2Excel was given permission by Doncaster Council to bring one of its aircraft back to the site where it has had a hangar for more than a decade.

The aircraft - a 1977 Piper Panther PA31 Navajo twin-engined utility aircraft that is used as a search and rescue spotter plane - was brought back to the site as part of a winter maintenance programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Council - which has been working with groups and politicians to re-open the airport - said a number of flights will take off and land from the site over the next few months.

2Excel had to relocate many of its aircraft to airports all over the country when the closure of DSA was announced, but they will now begin to bring aircraft back to the hangar over the winter period.

The flight was brought back to the airport in a managed process known as an unlicensed flight; one which is not carrying passengers or cargo.

Mayor Ros Jones said: “We know how important the airport is to local people and businesses so it is great to see an already established aviation business in our city being able to use the site again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“2Excel is a great supporter of the airport and a strong advocate for the aviation industry in Doncaster and them returning their aircraft to the site as part of their winter planning is really a positive step. Their presence sends a signal to others about the importance of the site as a strategic base.

“I have made reopening our beloved airport my number one priority. We are still working steadfastly to reopen the airport by Spring 2026 and there will be further news forthcoming in early 2025. Progress is going well and further updates will be given in the New Year.”

Andy Offer, Director and Co-founder at 2Excel said: “It’s a testament to all at 2Excel that we absorbed the pain caused by the unexpected closure of Doncaster to aviation in November 2022. It’s a place we’ve been proud to call our home for more than a decade.

The 1977 Piper Panther PA31 Navajo twin-engined utility aircraft landing at Doncaster Sheffield Airport | Doncaster Council/2Excel

“But it’s important to recognise that we never left! Throughout the past two years, some 150 people have continued to work in Hangar 3, day in, day out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“City of Doncaster Council have never lost sight of the goal to reopen the airport and we’ve remained in constant contact. We look forward to continuing to work with both the Council and the new operator to return Doncaster airport to its rightful place as a major employer in the South Yorkshire region.