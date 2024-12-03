The Vulcan XH558 has secured its long term future at Doncaster Sheffield Airport following discussions with the City of Doncaster Council and has been based at the airport since 2011.

The Vulcan to the Sky Trust (VTST) has received confirmation of its long term future at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

For 13 years, the iconic Vulcan XH558 has been based at the airport and after its previous lease with Peel Holdings was due to expire in June 2023, the charity was looking for a new home when the news of the airport’s imminent closure was announced.

Conversations with the City of Doncaster Council (CDC) have continued to occur and as the council prepares to announce its new operator, the charity has had its longer term future at the airport confirmed in principle by the council.

Chief executive of VTST, Marc Walters, said: “We are thrilled to announce that following ongoing conversations with the City of Doncaster Council and the team behind the bid to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport, we have recently had our longer-term future at the airport confirmed.

“This is fantastic news for the charity and its supporters as we feel that XH558 is in the right location, owing to her history and links with the airport, former RAF Finningley.

“We hope that this will help with our mission to be able to tell the story of XH558 and to continue and expand our ongoing education programme inspiring youngsters to follow exciting future careers in aerospace and engineering.

“While there are still details to work out, we have the support of CDC to stay at the airport in Doncaster, and that means a great deal to us all.”

Programme director for South Yorkshire Airport City, the name of the programme dedicated to reopening the airport, Christian Foster, said: “We are looking forward to working with the VTST to put a lease in place that gives them some long-term security.

“Vulcan XH558 made Doncaster Sheffield Airport its home back in 2011 and has welcomed thousands of visitors to Doncaster. People flocked to the site to see her fly and when she was located in a hangar, thousands came to find out more about this extraordinary piece of aviation history.