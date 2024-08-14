A Yorkshire MP has said she is ‘concerned’ by the repair schedule of a bridge affected by a bus crash near Whitby which could affect residents until 2026.

Following a single-decker bus crash off a Grosmont bridge down a 30ft embankment into the River Esk last Saturday (Aug 3), a temporary prohibition of traffic order is set to be in place up until February 2026.

Currently, all vehicles are prevented from using Front Street, Grosmont, until August 24 (subject to access to premises) because of damage to the bridge, and the council has said it does not know when the road can reopen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents have said the restrictions will cause “serious difficulties” for people living in the area and have called on authorities to speed up the repair process.

The aftermath of the Grosmont bus crash. Courtesy Robert Townsend

Alison Hume, the MP for Scarborough and Whitby, said: “First of all, I hope the driver and passenger are recovering from their injuries after what must have been a frightening experience for both of them. I know from having spoken to local residents how frustrating and disruptive it is to no longer have access either by foot or vehicle over Grosmont Bridge.”

She noted that while it was right for the council to close the bridge while assessing the damage, she said that “taxpayers should expect this work to be prioritised given the impact its closure is having”.

She added: “I am concerned by the timescales suggested by the council and will do all I can to urge the highways department to carry out this work as soon as possible. I’ll be discussing this in more detail with North Yorkshire Council and the bus company Arriva in the coming days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerned locals have said that the “village is still open but now in a very serious position through no fault of its own.”

Another local said: “Residents are extremely upset that repairs cannot take place sooner and what will happen to Grosmont as a consequence.”

When the bus crashed, one passenger was on board and went to hospital and the driver suffered minor injuries and was examined by ambulance staff at the scene.

North Yorkshire Council’s highways area manager, Richard Marr, said: “We were shocked to hear of the bus crash at Grosmont and we are pleased to hear that those on board avoided serious injury.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Marr said he appreciated the inconvenience that the closure of the road was having but urged the public to be patient as the extent of repairs required was assessed.