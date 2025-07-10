York Central takes 'monumental' step ahead of 'significant' hotel and housing plans later this year

The opening of a new route through York’s largest regeneration site has been hailed ahead of further plans for the development set to come later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

York Council’s Leader Coun Claire Douglas said the opening of the replacement section of Leeman Road and the new Hudson Boulevard pedestrian and cycling route through York Central was fantastic.

Homes England and Network Rail Project Director Leon Guyett said it marked a significant step ahead of plans including for a hotel and up to 1,000 houses due this autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Railway Museum Director Craig Bentley said the opening would allow work to begin on its Central Hall project which is set to feature new exhibition spaces.

An impression showing how York Central could look.

The replacement section of the road, which runs from Salisbury Road to Marble Arch, forms part of the ongoing York Central development on one of the country’s largest brownfield sites.

The 45ha site, overseen by developers McLaren and Arlington, is set to feature at least 2,500 new homes, offices, new public areas and business and leisure spaces.

It is estimated that York Central will add £1.16bn to the city’s economy, growing it by 20 per cent, and create up to 6,500 new jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening of the new through road on Tuesday comes ahead of a planning application which is set to be lodged in October.

Hudson Boulevard, in York Central.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands the plans for the first phase of the site include the new western entrance to York Station, an innovation hub and public spaces.

They are also set to include a hotel and up to 1,000 new homes.

November is due to see building works on the National Railway Museum’s new Central Hall begin which is set to include exhibitions on technology and the future of the railways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is set to be finished in 2027, with the opening date yet to be confirmed.

Work on a planned Government Hub where around 2,600 civil servants are set to be based is also due to begin next year.

June’s Spending Review included £244 million to back the completion of the York site and others around the country to move civil service jobs out of London.

The second phase of infrastructure works is set to see two bridges built over the East Coast Main Line, connecting to Water End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The links aim improve connectivity for road users and further reduce traffic in Salisbury Terrace.

Labour Council Leader Coun Douglas said the use of bus lanes, a 20mph speed limit and the new pedestrian and cycling route aimed to create a low traffic feel.

Speaking after the road opened on Tuesday, the council leader said: “This is a game-changer for York, we’ve already seen a lot of people making use of the new routes.

“We’e determined to make sure York Central delivers for the broader city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council transport spokesperson Coun Kate Ravilious said the new routes would help unlock a transformative opportunity for the city.

The Labour executive member said: “The improved walking, cycling and bus provision is already making a difference, and Hudson Boulevard in particular is a beautiful and functional new feature.”

Homes England and Network Rail Project Director Mr Guyett said the opening of the road followed years of hard work.

He said: “This is a monumental day, the site has been hidden aware for a number of years but now it’s open and it can breathe and people can see it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our partners are now looking at submitting a planning application which will bring forward the significant first phase of the development.”

National Railway Museum Director Mr Bentley said the opening of the road would now allow it to begin work on its Central Hall development in its 50th anniversary year.