York Park and Ride: Improvements planned at five sites as public asked for opinion
Five of York’s six Park and Ride sites are included in the project; Poppleton Bar, Grimston Bar, Askham Bar, Rawcliffe Bar and Monks Cross.
The proposals aim to attract new customers to use the Park & Ride with changes proposed including overnight car parking, better oversized vehicle parking and accessibility improvements.
The project is fully funded by the UK Government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP).
York was allocated over £17m to improve the city’s bus network and £4m of this has been allocated to improving the Park and Ride sites.
Last year saw a considerable increase in Park and Ride usage, with over 4.5m passenger journeys according to the City of York council - the highest number since the Covid pandemic.
Coun Kate Ravilious, Executive Member for Transport at City of York Council, said: “York’s Park and Ride is already a huge success story, offering excellent services for York’s residents, commuters and visitors. This project will increase transport options for everyone, making the sites themselves more accessible, encouraging even greater use. By introducing overnight parking at two sites we will offer a convenient alternative to driving and parking in the city centre, helping to reduce traffic congestion, improve bus reliability and free up the roads for those who need to drive.
“I’d encourage everyone, whether you live in York or further afield, and whether you use the Park and Ride or not, to feedback on our proposals and help us maximise the benefits of the Park & Ride site upgrades”.
The consultation is open between Thursday May 8 and Monday June 9.
To take part people can: Read and complete the online survey at ourbigconversation.york.gov.uk
Email [email protected], or write via freepost: Park and Ride Consultation, Freepost RTEG-TYYU-KLTZ, City of York Council, West Offices, Station Rise, York, YO1 6GA.
