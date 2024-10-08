Yorkshire M1 lane remains closed and delays expected due to ‘bridge infrastructure defect’ near Barnsley
On Monday (Oct 7), National Highways closed two of three lanes on the M1 northbound near Haigh and Barnsley.
The carriageway was closed at around 12.30pm following reports of a failed bridge joint and subsequent debris within Junction 38.
Lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) are now open on the M1 northbound within J38 near Barnsley following the earlier discovery of a bridge infrastructure defect.
National Highways had originally intended for the carriageway to reopen by peak time on Tuesday (Oct 8).
However, National Highways confirmed lane 1 remains closed while “repair works are ongoing at the scene.”
They added: “Plan ahead of your journey and expect delays.”
