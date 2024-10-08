A lane on the M1 in Yorkshire, near Barnsley, remains closed due to “bridge infrastructure defect”, as drivers warned of expected delays.

The carriageway was closed at around 12.30pm following reports of a failed bridge joint and subsequent debris within Junction 38.

Lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) are now open on the M1 northbound within J38 near Barnsley following the earlier discovery of a bridge infrastructure defect.

National Highways had originally intended for the carriageway to reopen by peak time on Tuesday (Oct 8).

However, National Highways confirmed lane 1 remains closed while “repair works are ongoing at the scene.”