Yorkshire Water major sewer works to close Leeds city centre road for 12 weeks
A road closure will be put in place on Kirkgate in Leeds City Centre, near to the entrance to the pedestrianised area, from Sunday (Aug 10).
This is to allow Yorkshire Water to carry out urgent repairs to a sewer and maintain wastewater services for customers in the area.
The closure will be in place next to the junction with Central Road and is expected to be in place for 12 weeks.
The works follow a significant blockage of 25m of concrete being found in the network.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “The works required to resolve the issue in the sewer are complex and extensive – in order to reduce the direct impact on businesses, we will not be excavating the entire length of the sewer that is impacted and will instead be excavating an access area only.
“From here, we will be completing work beneath the roads surface that goes beyond the access point.
“We understand that the work will be disruptive, but this closure is necessary to enable us to complete the work safely and has been designed so that we can minimise impact on businesses.
“We would like to apologise and thank everyone in the area for their patience in advance – we'll be working as quickly as we can.”
Access to Central Road will not be impacted and essential and emergency access to properties will be maintained at all times with a diversion via Vicar Lane, The Headrow, and Briggate.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.