Travelodge launch special Christmas-themed hotel room in York

Budget hotel chain Travelodge had designed a Christmas theme room sure to get anyone into the festive spirit.

The Christmas family room is being trialled at the company’s latest hotel opening, York Monks Cross Travelodge and is available to book from Monday 17th December 2018 to Sunday 6thJanuary 2019.

The Christmas room costs from 45 per night

The Travelodge Christmas room costs from £45 per night and features;

· A Christmas scene feature mural with Father Christmas and Rudolph

· A stylish 6ft high pine Christmas tree decorated in crystal decorations

· A luxurious king-size Travelodge Dreamer bed dressed in cosy Christmassy red and white bedding

· Two individual comfy beds for the children

· Snow carpet

· Festive pre-lit garlands creating a magical setting

· Red blackout curtains

· Festive room fragrance

· Stacks of decorative Christmas presents

· Comfy chairs with faux fur throws

· Complementary hot chocolate with marshmallows

· Complementary mince pies

· Bedside power / charging points for smart devices

The Travelodge Christmas room has been designed following extensive research with 1,500 British adults to seek their views on what makes them feel Christmassy. Key findings revealed that York is a city obsessed with Christmas as 80% of adults in York reported they love Christmas.

The Travelodge Christmas room can be booked by emailing York Monks Cross Travelodge at: christmas@traveldoge.co.uk or by calling 020 3019 3589. The room is available on a first come basis.

