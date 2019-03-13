Two men arrested on suspicion of trying to kidnap girls, 12 and 10, in Yorkshire released without charge

North Yorkshire Police have said that the two men arrested on suspicion of trying to kidnap two young girls in Knaresborough have been released without charge.

In a statement the force said: "At this time, officers do not believe the men were attempting to carry out an offence of this nature."

On Monday, March 11, the girls were approached by two men driving a silver van on Half Crown Way, a quiet residential street in Knaresborough.

A local resident contacted police when the two girls were left shaken by the encounter.

The two men, aged 46 and 17, were then identified and arrested on suspicion of kidnap in Bradford on Tuesday, March 12.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police explained: "Enquiries have proven that the men were in the area and had stopped their van for a legitimate reason.

"Although the men did speak to the girls involved, it is not believed they intended to cause them alarm or distress."

The force said that the girls involved in this incident provided them with vital information allowing officers to quickly locate the men they wanted to speak to and establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In their statement the force stressed that while they did not believe the men were attempting kidnap, the girls had acted in the correct way by leaving a situation which made them feel uncomfortable as quickly as they could, seeking help from an appropriate adult and informing police.

The spokesman continued: "Understandably, the girls were left shaken following the incident which could be the result of recent rumours circulating on social media around sightings of a suspicious van in the North Yorkshire area. Although it is imperative that children are taught about keeping safe, speculation can often be unhelpful and cause unnecessary distress."

The arrested men have now been released from police custody.

