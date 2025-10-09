Watching Dave the Sheep happily totter around in his wheelchair, it’s hard to believe that only a few months ago it looked like he wouldn’t live.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave, who lives at Albert’s Horse Sanctuary in Cawthorne, Barnsley, was found collapsed and unable to stand after being found ‘cast.’

Cast is a condition where sheep fall onto their backs and can’t get up, which can quickly become fatal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave had been fit and well, until he was found collapsed during the open day at Albert’s Horse Sanctuary in May.

Mary Hepworth who runs the sanctuary with daughter Stacey said that it has taken a long rehabilitation process for Dave, and a donation of a wheelchair from Winston’s Wheels Charity, for Dave now to be back on his feet with the help of a wheelchair.

Lindsey Robinson-Bullock pictured with Dave the Sheep who has wheels fitted to help him with his mobility after he was found with a back injury at Alberts Horse Sactuary near Cawthorne Barnsley.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 15th September 2025 | The Yorkshire Post

Co-founder of the sanctuary Mary Hepworth said: “He couldn’t stand up, he couldn’t even lift his head up. The vet wanted to put him to sleep.”

Six years ago the Hepworth family, who run the sanctuary, rescued Dave and three other lambs from the slaughter house.

Mary said that ‘Dave’ is not like any other sheep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alberts Horse Sanctuary

“He likes to socialise with humans, and he is more like a pet dog,” explained Mary.

Mary, along with husband John and daughter Stacey, self-fund Albert's Horse Sanctuary. This is an ongoing battle with prices rising.

Dave the Sheep who has wheels fitted to help him with his mobility after he was found with a back injury at Alberts Horse Sactuary near Cawthorne Barnsley.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 15th September 2025 | SImon Hulme

The large size of Dave, meant it took a lot of hard work and time each day to rehabilitate him.

She said: “Dave had pressure sores and an abscess on his leg which the vet warned he wouldn’t get rid of, but he has.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We did a blood test on him, and he's one hundred percent healthy otherwise.”

Mary said they are determined to give animals the time that vets don’t have.

She said: “We had been using a hoist for Dave, and later we got him a wheel chair used for big dogs. He loved it.”

Fellow non-profit Winstons Wheels Charity, which provides wheelchairs and walkers for dogs, donated the chair for Dave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary added: “Recently, when I went to check on Dave he walked a couple of steps towards me. I couldn’t believe it.

Dave still had a long way to go but his new set of wheels meant he could move around and socialise once again.

“Dave is now walking unaided,” said Mary.

Mary along with her daughter Stacey carries out the day-to-day running of the sanctuary with the help of two volunteers.

Together they care for 20 horses, four sheep, five goats, cats, and a donkey.

She said: “We have a love for animals, they’re part of our family. We run this place with our hearts over our heads.”