Albert’s Horse Sanctuary, Cawthorne: ‘We put one of our sheep in a wheelchair to save him’
Dave, who lives at Albert’s Horse Sanctuary in Cawthorne, Barnsley, was found collapsed and unable to stand after being found ‘cast.’
Cast is a condition where sheep fall onto their backs and can’t get up, which can quickly become fatal.
Dave had been fit and well, until he was found collapsed during the open day at Albert’s Horse Sanctuary in May.
Mary Hepworth who runs the sanctuary with daughter Stacey said that it has taken a long rehabilitation process for Dave, and a donation of a wheelchair from Winston’s Wheels Charity, for Dave now to be back on his feet with the help of a wheelchair.
Co-founder of the sanctuary Mary Hepworth said: “He couldn’t stand up, he couldn’t even lift his head up. The vet wanted to put him to sleep.”
Six years ago the Hepworth family, who run the sanctuary, rescued Dave and three other lambs from the slaughter house.
Mary said that ‘Dave’ is not like any other sheep.
“He likes to socialise with humans, and he is more like a pet dog,” explained Mary.
Mary, along with husband John and daughter Stacey, self-fund Albert's Horse Sanctuary. This is an ongoing battle with prices rising.
The large size of Dave, meant it took a lot of hard work and time each day to rehabilitate him.
She said: “Dave had pressure sores and an abscess on his leg which the vet warned he wouldn’t get rid of, but he has.
“We did a blood test on him, and he's one hundred percent healthy otherwise.”
Mary said they are determined to give animals the time that vets don’t have.
She said: “We had been using a hoist for Dave, and later we got him a wheel chair used for big dogs. He loved it.”
Fellow non-profit Winstons Wheels Charity, which provides wheelchairs and walkers for dogs, donated the chair for Dave.
Mary added: “Recently, when I went to check on Dave he walked a couple of steps towards me. I couldn’t believe it.
Dave still had a long way to go but his new set of wheels meant he could move around and socialise once again.
“Dave is now walking unaided,” said Mary.
Mary along with her daughter Stacey carries out the day-to-day running of the sanctuary with the help of two volunteers.
Together they care for 20 horses, four sheep, five goats, cats, and a donkey.
She said: “We have a love for animals, they’re part of our family. We run this place with our hearts over our heads.”
To donate, go to: https://albertshorsesanctuary.org.uk/