It had been months of preparation for one Yorkshire woman to attend Leeds Festival. 19-year-old Georgia Joyce had saved up over £1000 to pay for her dream weekend away at Leeds Festival.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within hours of arriving at the Bramham Park festival Georgia had an accident which prematurely ended her festival experience.

“It’s been a nightmare,” said Georgia’s mother Becky Joyce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky said that her daughter has a range of disabilities which means she needed extra time packing and preparation.

She said: “She was so excited to have a bit on independence and celebrate finishing college.”

Georgia and her friends arrived at the festival on friday night which took two hours from their home on the other side of Leeds.

Georgia arrived at 4pm on the friday afternoon but by the early hours of saturday morning Becky had received a call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Georgia called me crying. She had tripped over some rubbish, and hurt her wrist and ankle.

“I got her to show me on FaceTime and her ankle and wrist were bruised and swollen. She couldn’t move them.

“Georgia told me a member of staff told her to go back to her tent at 3am and wait till someone comes on site at 11am to X-Ray her.”

Becky knew something was seriously wrong so she drove to Bramham Park and managed to get Georgia .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By 6am we were at A & E. They confirmed she had broken her ankle and wrist so I’m so glad I persuaded them to let me on site to pick her up.”

Becky and Shelley joyce make an attempt to retrieve Georgia's belongings | Becky Joyce

While Georgia recovers at home, Becky has been attempting to contact the festival.

She added: “I’ve called and emailed, and tried to get on site a number of times to collect Georgia’s stuff including her medication.

“I’ve not yet been allowed in so I keep trying this has been a nightmare.”