A well-known Yorkshire pub closed this weekend for a £200,000 refurbishment to ensure it “thrives long-term,” according to its new owners.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The overhaul of The Upton Arms on the High Street in West Yorkshire is being undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Barnsley born-and-bred Simon Woodcock and Richard Hepplestone, who run nine other pubs across South and West Yorkshire. The pair took over The Upton Arms at the end of 2024 with manager and Pontefract resident Declan Webster, as the trio battled to keep the pub open.

The investment will upgrade the tired pub with the external works sprucing up the outside of the building by repainting and installing new lighting and signage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A disused paved space will become a 50-seater outdoor area complete with new furniture, planting and festoon lighting.

A dramatic internal makeover will give The Upton Arms a smart contemporary décor as well

as making it more warm and welcoming.

The extensive works encompass everything from

redecorating to new furniture, flooring and soft furnishings plus a refresh of the toilets.

The Upton Arms aims to become more family-friendly. It will have a spacious bar with cosy corners and a new stage for entertainers, a comfortable lounge and a dedicated sports zone. The sports zone will be kitted out with a new pool table, two halo darts boards with electronic scoring and big screens showing Sky and TNT Sports. There function room is also having facelift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub will host events such as live music, karaoke, bingo, quiz nights and seasonal events.

The Upton Arms. Credit Star Pubs / S70media. | Star pubs

Simon and Richard are keen for The Upton Arms to serve as a community hub, providing “something for everyone.”

Richard said: “Residents had been concerned for The Upton Arms’ future, and we’ve had

lots of support since taking over. Former customers are returning who hadn’t been in for

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

years, and all ages are using the pub including multiple generations of some families.

“There’s a great sense of community in Upton and that’s reflected in the pub’s warm

atmosphere – everyone knows each other, and we’ve been treated like family and friends from the off.

“The revamp is a great way to thank people for their backing and celebrate the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

end of our first year at The Upton Arms. We’ve consulted regulars on the designs and can’t

wait to show them their new-look local.”

Declan (left) with Richard and The Upton Arms. Credit Star Pubs / S70media. | Star Pubs

Declan added: “The revamp will transform The Upton Arms – it’ll look totally different. It’s just

what’s needed to get it back to its glory days when it was the focal point of local life. People