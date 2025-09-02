Daniel Bell set up a one-of-a-kind sandwich shop in Harrogate seven years ago.

It was 2018, when Thug Sandwich Co opened up shop in the town centre with their “bold, creative sandwiches,’ including the KFCeaser and New York-style Reuben sub, winning customers from far and wide.

Earlier this year Mr Bell said he was “heartbroken” to announce he was selling up - and now he has dropped the asking price to £50,000. The shop was originally listed at £79,995.

In March, Mr Bell posted on Thug’s facebook page: “Trust me when I say it was a hard decision, and I am truly heartbroken to close the chapter on the biggest risk I’ve taken in my life.

“Unfortunately, working six days a week for well over six years now, along with the toll of running a very busy small business, has reached a point where I feel like it’s no longer sustainable for me.”

Thug pre-dates the likes of famous sandwich shops such as Manchester’s Fat Pats, Leeds-based Silver’s, and Wakefield’s Subs and Suds.

Mr Bell said: “We’ve been incredibly proud to build Thug Sandwich Co. over the past few years into one of Harrogate’s most recognised independent food brands.

“From day one, our goal was to stand out from the crowd — to bring bold, creative sandwiches to the town and create something truly different.

“The response from customers has been overwhelming; we’ve built a loyal following, consistently busy, and the brand has grown a strong reputation both locally and beyond.”

Many online reviews describe Thug as “the best sandwich shop in Harrogate.”

One reviewer wrote: “Amazing food. The Scotch Eggs were some of the best I have ever tasted, especially the Onion Bhaji scotch egg. I also had a Club Sandwich, it is the Club Sandwich I measure all others by now. I will definitely go back.”

Other reviewers described Thug as serving up “the best sandwiches in the UK.”

Thug serves traditional hot and cold sandwiches such as a BLT and ham salad alongside signature subs made of pastrami, curried lamb or honey and soy beef.

Mr Bell said that he has dropped the asking price in order to sell quickly. He said he will return to “working as a chef.” | Thug

Mr Bell added: “Selling the business isn’t about a lack of success; quite the opposite.

“Thug has reached a point where it’s thriving, and we feel it’s the right time to pass the reins on to someone new who can take it even further.

“For us personally, it’s about taking the next step in our careers and family life, knowing we’ve created something with real staying power.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for someone to step into a thriving, much-loved business with a unique identity and a loyal customer base.

“Thug Sandwich Co. is in great shape, and we’re excited to see what the next chapter looks like in the right hands.”

The business on Albert Street is for sale with Ernest Wilson and has been described as a ‘prime trading position in the heart of an affluent North Yorkshire town centre’.

