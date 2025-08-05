Watch a Jet2 plane battling strong winds as it tries to land at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Footage shows a wobbly landing at Leeds Bradford Airport on August 4.

Parts of the UK were hit by an "unusually strong” storm for the time of year - Storm Floris - with the Met Office issuing wind warnings.

Blue Sky Live Aviation captured footage of the windy landing during Storm Floris and posted it to YouTube.