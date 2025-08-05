UK storm: Jet2 plane wobbles as it tries to land in strong winds at Leeds Bradford Airport
Watch a Jet2 plane battling strong winds as it tries to land at Leeds Bradford Airport.
Footage shows a wobbly landing at Leeds Bradford Airport on August 4.
Parts of the UK were hit by an "unusually strong” storm for the time of year - Storm Floris - with the Met Office issuing wind warnings.
Blue Sky Live Aviation captured footage of the windy landing during Storm Floris and posted it to YouTube.
The Jet2 plane can be seen wobbling up and down, before touching down on the tarmac, with the commentator saying: “Surely this is a go-around… Wow, what a save. Brilliant flying.”
