Leeds Bradford Airport: Watch moment plane full of holidaymakers diverts just seconds from runway due to Storm Floris
Aer Lingus and Ryanair flights from Dublin, Belfast and Malaga heading to Leeds Bradford Airport were cancelled.
Jodie Heal, 34, had been on a four night holiday in Benidorm for a friends’ birthday – with their group of 19 boarding a plane to return to Leeds from Alicante airport.
However, just metres from touching down the pilot made the decision to abort landing and the flight was instead diverted to East Midlands Airport.
FlightRadar tracker data shows the path of the flight LS272 Alicante to Leeds plane coming in to Leeds Bradford Airport before the diversion was put into action.
Footage provided by Jodie from within the plane shows her worried friend Daniel Coates, 38, as the plane comes into land.
Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Jodie said the flight had been smooth until it got closer to landing.
But just as the plane approached the runway, Jodie said passengers got emotional.
“The turbulence was quite bad, that’s why I started to record as the engines started to sound louder then normal too”, she explained.
"We were nearly on the ground and I thought it was going too fast for us to land then it just went straight back up.
"Two people were having panic attacks on the plane, one of them being a girl I was with.
"A few of the girls were in tears then the Captain said we were diverting to East Midlands.
“I’m not a nervous flyer at all but that was really scary for us all."
A yellow warning for wind for northern parts of the UK became active at 6am on Monday (Aug 4), lasting until 6am on Tuesday (Aug 5).
Once Jodie and the rest of the passengers arrived at East Midlands Airport, Jet2 had put coaches on for people to return to LBA.
"One of my friends were meant to be flying to Exeter today from Newcastle and have got the train instead as they wouldn’t get on the plane", Jodie added.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.