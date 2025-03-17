Staff at Bradford University have shown “overwhelming” support for strike action over a “huge” programme of cuts which will see chemistry and film and television courses shut, a union has said.

Just under seven in ten staff (69 per cent), who took part in a consultative ballot, back strike action over plans to axe between 200 and over 300 jobs, the University and College Union (UCE+U) said.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said members were ready to go out on strike "because they refuse to bear the brunt of years of mismanagement”.

She said: “The proposed cuts are fundamentally flawed and would see important courses axed.

“We have appealed to the vice-chancellor to work with us to defend as many jobs as possible and secure the future of our university. But no such assurances have been forthcoming.”

UCU said the cuts amounted to “academic vandalism” pointing out that not only is Bradford Unesco’s first City of Film but is also currently UK City of Culture.

Last year it was reported that the university had taken on 1,000 fewer international students, half its target.

International undergraduate students pay around £20,538 a year at Bradford – more than double UK students’ fees.

Vice-chancellor Shirley Congdon told staff at a meeting 200 jobs would go.

But the union believes the true figure could be well over 300, as they were also told staffing would reduce to the 2019 level.

A university spokesperson said they were having to reduce their staffing costs and appreciated it is a “challenging” time for staff.

They added: "Like many UK universities, we are facing significant financial challenges and need to make at least £13 million in savings.