All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

UPDATE: Yorkshire police treating incident as 'unsuspicious' after man dies of natural causes in Rotherham town centre following a head injury

Yorkshire detectives in Rotherham are treating incident as ‘unsuspicious’ after a man was found collapsed in the town centre and sadly died at the scene.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 30th Jul 2023, 18:24 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 09:51 BST

The incident happened on Sunday morning (July 30); the man, aged in his 60s, was found unconscious with a head injury after collapsing on Frederick Street at around 9.30am.

An investigation was launched and South Yorkshire Police officers were looking for anyone who may have seen him in the bus station on Sunday to come forward and help them build a complete picture of what happened to him.

An update has been issued.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal. This incident is now being treated as unsuspicious, the man is believed to have died of natural causes. No third parties were found to be involved.”

Related topics:YorkshireRotherhamSouth Yorkshire Police