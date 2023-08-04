The incident happened on Sunday morning (July 30); the man, aged in his 60s, was found unconscious with a head injury after collapsing on Frederick Street at around 9.30am.
An investigation was launched and South Yorkshire Police officers were looking for anyone who may have seen him in the bus station on Sunday to come forward and help them build a complete picture of what happened to him.
An update has been issued.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal. This incident is now being treated as unsuspicious, the man is believed to have died of natural causes. No third parties were found to be involved.”