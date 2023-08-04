Yorkshire detectives in Rotherham are treating incident as ‘unsuspicious’ after a man was found collapsed in the town centre and sadly died at the scene.

The incident happened on Sunday morning (July 30); the man, aged in his 60s, was found unconscious with a head injury after collapsing on Frederick Street at around 9.30am.

An investigation was launched and South Yorkshire Police officers were looking for anyone who may have seen him in the bus station on Sunday to come forward and help them build a complete picture of what happened to him.

An update has been issued.