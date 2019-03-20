Victim managed to run away after being stabbed in back during attempted robbery in Huddersfield

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a victim suffered stab wounds in an attempted robbery in the Huddersfield area last month.

The incident occurred around 2.15am in the early hours of Saturday, February, 16.

- > 'Same suspects' appear to rob same Huddersfield store for third time armed with knife



Two male suspects approached the victim, a 20-year-old man, after passing him on the footbridge on the Springfield footpath leading from Springwood Avenue to Gledholt Bank.

They initially walked passed the victim on the footpath but then began to chase after him, shouting “empty your pockets”.

One suspect assaulted the victim by punching him in the face while the second suspect inflicted stab wounds to his lower back.

The victim managed to run away and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The two suspects are described as being white males and around 20-years-old.

They were wearing dark clothing with their hoods pulled tight over their heads and the lower part of their faces covered with a bandana-style face covering.

The male who punched the victim is described as being around six feet and of skinny build.

- > Dramatic images show West Yorkshire fire crews battle Bradford mill fire



Detective Constable Joanne Jabczynski, of Kirklees District CID, said: "The level of violence inflicted by the two males is significant and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“Thankfully the victim’s injuries weren’t more serious, and this is partly due to him being able to break free from the males and run to safety.

“We want to identify the males responsible as a matter of urgency and would ask for members of the public to cast their minds back to the night of the incident and report any suspicious activity they may have seen.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 or the online chat facility, quoting 13190085621.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can also speak to the independent crime fighting charity Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.