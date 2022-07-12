Dramatic footage shows Yorkshire farm crops in enormous blaze as heatwave grips UK

Dramatic footage showed the huge blaze that took hold of farm crops in Yorkshire as Britain baked in extreme heat.

Six fire engines were called to the roaring inferno on the side of the A61 near Ripon, North Yorks, on Monday (July 11) as temperatures reached 32C.

Video recorded at 4.30pm by a passenger in a car on the dual carriageway, shows thick black plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

The blaze near Ripon

Locals were told to find alternative routes as the smoke caused congestion on the road for more than an hour.

It comes after the Met Office issued a rare amber weather warning for extreme heat across a large part of the UK for next Sunday.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to a crop fire at Hutton Bank, near Ripon. We had six pumps on the scene.